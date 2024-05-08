Jordan Magee named Commanders’ best sleeper pick in 2024 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders made nine selections in the 2024 NFL draft. The big news out of Washington was the selection of quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall.

However, the Commanders crushed Day 2 of the draft, coming away with five players, led by second-round picks Johnny Newton, Mike Sainristil and Ben Sinnott.

Washington had only three selections on Day 3, focusing on developmental prospects. One of those prospects, Temple linebacker Jordan Magee, looks like the perfect Dan Quinn linebacker.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recently named a sleeper from all 32 NFL draft classes, and Magee was his pick for the Commanders.

Here’s what Farrar said about Magee:

Under new head coach and defensive shot-caller Dan Quinn, the Commanders had already picked a couple of first-round talents who lasted until the second round in Illinois interior defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil. Given the off-season signings of Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, it wasn’t a surprise that linebacker wasn’t a key priority, but with the 139th pick in the fourth round, Washington did take Temple’s Jordan Magee as a move ‘backer who can roll quickly all over the defense. A do-it-all player, Magee had six sacks and 20 total pressures for the Owls last season, as well as 54 solo tackles, 41 stops, and 12 catches allowed on 16 targets for 85 yards, 41 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 86.7. He’s not unlike Luvu, who has become one of the NFL’s best linebackers in three years with the Jets and three more with the Panthers. Luvu was a “too small” guy who went undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018, so maybe he can tell the 6′ 1⅜”, 228-pound Magee that it’s not how you start, it’s where you finish.

Bobby Wagner is a future Hall of Famer who will likely only be in Washington for a short time. Quinn wanted Wagner because he remains an excellent player and can teach the younger players how to win and be professionals. Quinn no doubt hopes Wagner rubs off on Magee.

The @Commanders are revising their LB corps with Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, and I'm interested to see where fifth-rounder Jordan Magee fits in over time. An undersized player with speed all over the field, he fits the modern NFL prototype as a guy who can play box to slot. pic.twitter.com/zbzvhwf9mA — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 2, 2024

