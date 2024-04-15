The Jordan Luka 3 Sneaker Features a Full-Length Cushlon 3.0 Foam and Is Inspired by Sports Cars

Just days before the NBA playoffs commence, Jordan Brand has revealed the latest signature model for Luka Dončić.

The Jordan Luka 3 brings updates to the Isoplate, a technology made specially for Dončić’s line, while swapping out Formula 23 for Cushlon 3.0. Jordan Brand also took inspiration from performance sports cars, of which Dončić is a fan, to inform some of the sneaker’s visual cues.

Whereas the Luka 2 featured full-length Formula 23 with a Cushlon 3.0 medial wedge, its successor now utilizes the latter foam for the entirety of the midsole. Cushlon 3.0 works in conjunction with the new Isoplate, which has been given a wider outrigger and has shed portions of its sidewall to reduce weight. So while the foam provides a smooth transition from heel to toe, the plate’s torsional rigidity keeps its wearers’ foot stable over the footbed.

Part of the Luka 3’s design is modeled after tires accelerating and decelerating, and the outsole’s generative herringbone pattern is inspired by a racing tire’s tread. The heel pulls also feature a similar material to seat belts, and the upper’s wavy pattern is a more conceptual riff on high speeds.

For the first time, each colorway of the Luka 3 will be made with at least 20 percent recycled material by weight.

Dončić will likely debut the Luka 3 on court while his Dallas Mavericks kick off the series against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday.

The Jordan Luka 3 will first release July 5 in Europe with a black and purple “Midnight Racer” colorway, and a white and green “Photo Finish” edition will follow July 16 with a global launch. Pricing has not yet been announced.

