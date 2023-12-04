Jordan Love's second TD pass gives Packers 14-3 lead

Jordan Love is having his way with the Chiefs' defense on Sunday Night Football so far. In two drives, Love has two touchdown passes.

The Packers lead 14-3, the second consecutive week the Chiefs have fallen behind early. Kansas City trailed the Raiders 14-0 last week before winning 31-17.

Love hit tight end Ben Sims for a 1-yard score with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter. It was Sims' first career touchdown pass. On the Packers' second drive, Love found Christian Watson for a 9-yard score with 10:39 left until halftime.

Love is 10-for-11 for 109 yards and two touchdowns, with tight end Tucker Kraft catching three for 37.

The Packers have 150 yards.