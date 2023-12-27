'Jordan loves Florida State': How Jordan Travis showing up at practice fuels FSU vs. Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS - It's like Jordan Travis never left.

Well, that's because the Florida State football quarterback has stuck around the team and continues to have a heavy presence at practices ahead of the Orange Bowl, despite suffering a season-ending Nov. 18 against North Alabama.

Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn is ready to make just his second career start for No. 5 FSU (13-0) against No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens after Tate Rodemaker decided to opt out and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Christmas Day Monday.

Travis remains in the ear of the freshman from Memphis.

"Jordan's helped me a tremendous amount," Glenn said at his availability ahead of the game Wednesday at Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

"When I came in he literally took me under his wing with football and outside of football in life. I always hang out with him outside of football as well.

"Him being here, especially for me, because just the support and he's helping me with the offense as well in practice. He texts me after practice talking about a play and I can do this and that. So I mean, he's still out here helping all the guys. And I think it's just awesome to see him out here supporting us."

Travis' presence has been a boon for the players outside of the quarterback room, as well. It helps a team that is ailing with opt-outs following the College Football snub, which the CFP Committee blamed on the Travis injury.

Travis' sixth and final season - and the fifth as a Seminole - ended with Heisman Trophy contention numbers. He finished with 207 of 324 passing for 2,755 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also added 73 rushes for 176 yards and seven scores, as well as one reception for two yards and another TD.

"Jordan's been huge for not just [Glenn] but I think the team," tight end Kyle Morlock said. "Even yesterday, [at] practice seeing him on the sideline, that's huge, just a guy like that's injured right now.

"He can't play but he's still down here supporting the team. He's been huge for everybody out there, not just the quarterbacks out there."

'Jordan loves Florida State'

Yes, Travis is from The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, so the trek for him to FSU practices at Nova Southeastern University is only around a 61-mile drive.

But he is rehabbing from his broken foot suffered against North Alabama and could be preparing himself for the NFL Draft instead.

That just is not who Travis is.

"Jordan loves Florida State," offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said. "He loves the players that are out there and he loves Brock. He was in that quarterback room with him and so he's going pour into everything he has at Florida State because this is where he wants to be."

Travis grew up cheering for FSU and specifically the baseball team with his brother Devon Travis playing for the program.

He signed with Louisville following high school but transferred to FSU following his freshman season. Despite struggles, he stuck with the program until he finally broke through last year and decided to return one more season for his final ride.

"Watching his full story, he was ready to change positions and all that. He never thought about leaving. This is where he wanted to be," Atkins said.

This is what he wanted. He wanted to make Florida State successful. So even when he's not out there physically, he's going to do it any way he can."

Travis has been with the team for every week since his injury.

He was on the sideline for the rivalry game against Florida in Gainesville just a week after and then for the ACC Championship Game against Louisville on Dec. 2.

Travis ended his career in Seminole lore.

No. 1 in touchdown responsibility (97)

No. 1 in total offense (10,516 yards)

No. 1 in quarterback rushing yards (1,894)

No. 1 in quarterback rushing touchdowns (31)

No. 2 in passing touchdowns (65)

No. 2 in passing yards (8,622)

No. 3 in completions (631)

No. 3 in completion percentage (62.5%)

No. 3 in wins (28)

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) hugs Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) as the team celebrates defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

"[Jordan is] an unbelievable guy," seventh-year offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel said. "Unbelievable character. Just the type of leader he is, that speaks volumes.

"I mean even the week after he got it, we got through everything that happened, he wanted to come to the Florida game and just be around the guys anytime. Anytime anything like that happens to a special player like that, it's tough, but it's kind of like how he's just chosen to respond, and those inspiring to a lot of us.

"We love Jordan and to see him here just goes to show who he is."

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jordan Travis inspiring FSU football teammates at Orange Bowl practices