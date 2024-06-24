Jordan Love's engagement latest in long line of Packers offseason life changes

It's the summer of love for the Green Bay Packers.

Wait, don't roll your eyes; it's not a pun this time. Not entirely a pun.

Quarterback Jordan Love announced his engagement to girlfriend Ronika Stone on Sunday, popping the question on vacation in Italy after four years of dating. That makes him the latest in a line of Packers players who have had big life developments in advance of the highly anticipated 2024 NFL season.

Here's a rundown of other Packers who've had a big 2024 thus far, and that's even before training camp opens.

Receiver Christian Watson gets married in Malibu to Lakyn Atkins

Packers third-year receiver Christian Watson married his college sweetheart, Lakyn Adkins, at the picturesque Stone Mountain Estates in Malibu, California, in April. His dad was the officiant for the occasion.

Tight end Tucker Kraft marries Baylee Jandahl in Sioux Falls

Second-year tight end Tucker Kraft married longtime girlfriend Baylee Jandahl during an outdoor ceremony in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in May, with many Packers teammates in attendance. Kraft is from South Dakota and played football for South Dakota State.

Luke Musgrave gets engaged to Madi Weisner in Hawaii

In February, Kraft's fellow tight end Luke Musgrave popped to question to girlfriend Madi Weisner while the couple vacationed in Hawaii.

Royce Newman gets married to Sabina Tapscott ... and that's not all

Packers offensive lineman Royce Newman married Sabina Tapscott in March at a ceremony in Oxford, Mississippi, and that's not where the story ends.

Sabrina announced on Instagram last week that the couple is expecting their first child.

Sean Clifford asks girlfriend Julia Alessandroni to kick off 2024

Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford announced on Instagram in early January 2024 that he had popped the question to girlfriend Juliana Alessandroni, a fellow alum of Penn State University.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love's engagement latest in Packers offseason life changes