Jordan Love and young pass-catchers have ‘opportunity to grow’ together

While meeting with reporters last week, head coach Matt LaFleur said that, at least for the time being, the Green Bay Packers were going to let the young wide receivers compete before deciding if they need to make a veteran addition. Although it’s easy to see why Green Bay could use a veteran presence, giving Jordan Love and these young pass catchers the opportunity to grow together could position the Packers better off in the long run.

Currently, there are 10 receivers on the 90-man roster. Seven of them were drafted either in 2022 or 2023, while two others were recent undrafted rookie signings. Only Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure have taken any NFL snaps, with Doubs being the most experienced of that bunch with 529 career snaps, according to PFF.

Without question, there is a lot of talent in this room that Brian Gutekunst has put together. Yet, with so much inexperience, there are going to be a lot of ups and downs as well — just look at the rookie seasons Watson and Doubs put together.

However, this youth movement that the Packers are going through on offense will provide Love, the receivers, and tight ends the opportunity to grow and develop together as well, creating greater continuity between them. In Green Bay over the years, we’ve seen firsthand the important role that chemistry can play between a quarterback and his receiver, especially in crunch time. These young pass catchers are not only balls of clay for the coaching staff to help mold, but Love will be a part of that process as well.

“I think we will get the opportunity to grow together, to learn from each other, what we like, what we want,” said Love on Wednesday. “It’s easier with younger guys, they haven’t been around other guys who want it a certain way to look like this. It’s easier to get my point across of how I want things to run. It’ll be great.”

Inevitably, there will be growing pains, as is often the case with young players, but the experience gained in 2023 will hopefully shrink the learning curve as well, making these receivers and tight ends more productive sooner. Of course, Green Bay’s goal is to win as many games as they can in 2023, but realistically, they are going to be better positioned to do so in 2024, and part of that equation is this group of pass catchers taking pivotal year two and three jumps at that time — a task that becomes more difficult if they are splitting practice reps and playing time with a veteran.

In part, being a leader is one of the prerequisites to playing the quarterback position. And although Love may lack starting experience, he is entering his fourth NFL season, all of which have been in the Matt LaFleur system. He is going to have to play a key role in helping the skill position players navigate this season by lifting them up, making sure they are in the correct spots, and know what Love expects of them.

“My main focus is trying to bring guys along,” said Love. “Trying to give everyone else confidence in themselves. The confidence that I believe in them and I trust them, and just try to bring guys up. Never want to be negative around guys. We all want the same goal. We all want to be great to work together and try to bring guys along.”

There’s a case to be made for both giving the young guys a chance and adding a veteran. It’s important that Love find success this season, and added reliability at receiver and tight end could help facilitate that. But understandably so, given where this Packers team is currently at, they are choosing long-term upside over some potential short-term stability.

