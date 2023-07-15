Jordan Love working with Packers' skill players in California

With training camps set to open in a couple weeks, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has organized some advance work with his teammates.

Love is working out in California with a group of Packers teammates that includes running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, wide receiver Jayden Reed, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, wide receiver Jeff Cotton and backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to Matt Schneiderman of TheAthletic.com.

Love is heading into his fourth season with the Packers, but his first as their starting quarterback after backing up Aaron Rodgers for the last three years. It's a very big season for Love, who will finally get the opportunity to show that the Packers made the right move when they drafted him in the first round in 2000 — and needs to show something to keep his starting job beyond this year, after signing a contract extension this offseason that makes it affordable for the Packers to move on from him in 2024.

After going 8-9 last year and trading Rodgers away, the Packers are viewed as long shots to win the NFC North, Love is putting in the work to try to have his team ready.