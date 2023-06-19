Jordan Love wished Bears fans a Happy Father's Day while at a quarterback camp in France. It wasn't the troll job some thought it was.

Everything Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love does and says will be scrutinized.

That's the reality of being a starting quarterback in the NFL and it's even more so when you're replacing a future Hall of Famer. When you're a backup as Love was the last three years to Aaron Rodgers you live in relative obscurity, at least in the public's eyes, unless you're called upon in a game. As QB1, people want to hear from you.

But context always matters. So, before hitting that retweet button when you hear a clip on Twitter or that share button on Facebook, take a pause before jumping to conclusions and forming a spider web of misinformation.

Exhibit A: The viral video that circulated Sunday of Love wishing Chicago Bears fans a Happy Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Bears fans out there," Love said in a cellphone recorded video, before ending it with a "Go Pack Go" declaration.

Jordan Love wishing a Happy Father’s Day to… Bears fans? 🧐pic.twitter.com/cPEHx0ca5R — PFF (@PFF) June 18, 2023

Many online quickly jumped on Love for what they believed was some type of troll job to the Packers' longtime rival, especially after Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones trashed Packers fans last week by calling them "sh--ty" and saying "half of them don't even know football." A large portion, however, also bashed Love by alleging he didn't understand the "Father's Day" message, essentially implying that the Bears fans are his father.

The real story is this. There is no hidden message, ulterior motive or added bulletin board material for the Packers-Bears Week 1 game.

At the request of a Bears fan, Love recorded the video while at a football camp in France just days after the Packers finished their mandatory minicamp program in Green Bay.

Fellow NFL quarterbacks Justin Fields and Deshaun Watson were scheduled to join Love at the QB Takeover Football Camp in Antony at the U.S. Metropolitaine Des Transports Paris.

There is no more I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father's day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention "french" and obviously I or better said he lit fire 🔥. Here u the picture b4 the vid.🤣 pic.twitter.com/lCZ1zHR8x8 — ChrisD69 (@ChrisD69007) June 18, 2023

Fields apparently did not attend but one Bears fan in France wanted a chance to meet Love.

"I handed him my phone asking him to make a fun video to originally wish the French Bears fans a happy Father’s day and that is his original take. Tho he forgot to mention “French,” Twitter user ChrisD69 tweeted.

Love, seeing the social media "uproar," responded on Monday.

"Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn't think much of it. lol" Love tweeted. "But I see y'all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day.

Was asked to do a special favor for this fan, didn’t think much of it lol but I see y’all really took it and ran with it. Regardless I hope everyone had a great Fathers Day 🙌🏽 https://t.co/OM2X5kESXR — JLove (@jordan3love) June 19, 2023

The camp, which was for 10-18-year-olds, was run by FlexWork Sports, a pro athlete youth sports event management and marketing company, in collaboration with famous quarterback trainer Quincy Avery, the founder of Quarterback Takeover.

Avery also set the record straight.

"This is kinda weird cause he was not talking (expletive) to the Bears," Avery tweeted. "A dad in a Bears jersey asked him to say Happy Fathers day."

This is kinda weird cause he was not talking shit to the Bears. A dad in a Bears jersey asked him to say Happy Fathers day. https://t.co/95H4TiJqTM — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) June 19, 2023

Love and the Packers have wrapped up their offseason programs and will return to Green Bay for training camp at the end of July.

