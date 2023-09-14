Jordan Love: Week 1 "definitely just a building block" for rest of season

One of the big questions heading into the 2022 season was how Jordan Love will fare as the Packers starting quarterback and the opening game provided plenty of reason for optimism.

Love went 15-of-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win over the Bears and head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team has "big-time belief" in what the 2020 first-round pick will do in their offense. On Wednesday, Love said that he and the rest of the team did "what we planned on doing" and said that no one is "over-excited" about what one week means when there are 16 more games to play.

"It's definitely just a building block," Love said, via the team's website. "It's just the start of the season. It's a long season, a lot of games to be played. You never every try and get complacent out there."

The more Love plays, the more opposing teams will learn about his game and the Packers' offensive approach with him at the helm. That will create a need to adapt and adjust, which should make it heartening for Packers fans to hear that Love isn't laboring under the impression that he's a finished product.