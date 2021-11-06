If Jordan Love wasn’t vaccinated, he’d be out Sunday, too

Lost in the self-described Aaron Rodgers “diatribe” regarding his decision to not be vaccinated and then to lie about his unvaccinated status is the fact that his decision not to be vaccinated forces the Packers to play at least one game without him. When it’s time to determine the final standings, Green Bay could blow the No. 1 seed and the bye that goes with it based on the fact that Rodgers wasn’t available to play.

Fortunately for the Packers, quarterback Jordan Love is available to play. Because Jordan Love, per multiple sources, is vaccinated.

As one source explained it, Love was determined to be in “close contact” with Rodgers. Thus, if Love wasn’t vaccinated, he’d be out, too, this weekend. Which means that Blake Bortles would be playing quarterback for the Packers.

It’s amazing, given Rodgers’s status, that the Packers didn’t have a quarterback on the practice squad before the starter tested positive. It’s not implausible to think that the Packers went with only two quarterbacks on the team because Rodgers insisted that they’d be wasting a spot on a third quarterback, given his belief that his homeopathic treatment would keep him from catching COVID.

Spoiler alert. It did not. Fortunately for the Packers, Love decided to trust the science and to make the decision that promotes the interests of his team and his community.

