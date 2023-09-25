Advertisement

The Jordan Love trolls were on social media for a while, but Packers fans got the last laugh

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The Packers were playing shorthanded Sunday, so the heat Jordan Love took on social media for the three quarters before his improbable 18-17 comeback victory wasn't exactly justified.

But things weren't exactly going swimmingly in the home opener at all.

Suddenly, in the final 15 minutes, Love erased possible goat status after being down 17-0 and replaced it with an arguably G.O.A.T. opening-day fourth quarter rally at Lambeau Field.

For three quarters there wasn't much that looked pro when the Packers were on offense.

Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates defeating the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
Yet Love's fourth quarter was the kind of stuff that would earn him multiple Pro Bowls.

Here's a sampling of the sudden Love-fest (and haters) on social media:

But it certainly didn't exactly start out that way.

There were also angry Bears fans.....

...and believers

