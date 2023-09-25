The Jordan Love trolls were on social media for a while, but Packers fans got the last laugh

The Packers were playing shorthanded Sunday, so the heat Jordan Love took on social media for the three quarters before his improbable 18-17 comeback victory wasn't exactly justified.

But things weren't exactly going swimmingly in the home opener at all.

Suddenly, in the final 15 minutes, Love erased possible goat status after being down 17-0 and replaced it with an arguably G.O.A.T. opening-day fourth quarter rally at Lambeau Field.

For three quarters there wasn't much that looked pro when the Packers were on offense.

Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates defeating the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

Yet Love's fourth quarter was the kind of stuff that would earn him multiple Pro Bowls.

Here's a sampling of the sudden Love-fest (and haters) on social media:

Jordan Love channeling his inner Tom Brady with the 17 point comeback win 😎 pic.twitter.com/U81oTLPqFX — 38-14 🍻🧀 (@KraftCheese85) September 24, 2023

the jordan love haters pretty quiet right now!! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/lGSHFaZDb0 — lo 🦭 (@packersloren) September 24, 2023

Jordan Love and the Packers in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/UKNGqJg9Mz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2023

Jordan Love vs Saints:



22-44

259 Passing Yards

1 Passing TD

1 Rushing TD



Jordan Love Will Be a Hall Of Famer pic.twitter.com/Xpj0toklHg — ✞ (@HardenGotGame) September 24, 2023

But it certainly didn't exactly start out that way.

Jordan Love is actually HORRIBLE lmao.



Bears should be ashamed that they made this guy look like he was in the HOF.. pic.twitter.com/zOrys7zgmt — AK (@AKris__) September 24, 2023

Jordan Love when he plays an average defence: pic.twitter.com/xFuWjZ6Z8V — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) September 24, 2023

There were also angry Bears fans.....

Justin Fields had no help due to ineptitude at the GM position.



Jordan Love has no help due to injury.



One is staring down the barrel of zero

wins in a calander year.



The other has 2 wins this month.



Sometimes it is an organizational thing - and Green Bay is just better. — Jacob Morley (@JacobMorley) September 24, 2023

Year 3 Justin Fields vs the Chiefs:

6/16

42YDS

0TD

1INT



Year 2 Jordan Love vs the Chiefs:

19/34

190YDS

1TD

1INT



The signs have always been there.. Jordan Love is a better QB than Justin Fields.#GoPackGo #DaBears pic.twitter.com/23i4OIapgh — 🦌 (@TroIledByAkumpo) September 24, 2023

...and believers

One of the worst single half performances by the #Packers in a long time.



Gonna be wild when Jordan Love leads a historic comeback. — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 24, 2023

Jordan Love leads the Largest 4th Quarter Comeback in Franchise History without his LT1, RB1, and WR1



Do you Believe Now?! pic.twitter.com/h2ZmyiKYgc — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) September 24, 2023

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jordan Love proves social media doubters during Packers' rally