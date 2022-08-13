Jordan Love, Trey Lance deliver touchdown passes as the Packers face 49ers

All eyes were on the quarterbacks Friday as the San Francisco 49ers played host to the Green Bay Packers.

Both former first-round picks threw touchdown passes in the first preseason game. Lance’s went for 76 yards to rookie Danny Gray.

Love, who is Aaron Rodgers’ backup with the Packers, had previously thrown a 33-yard scoring pass to Romeo Doubs.

Love’s pass came on a fourth-and-3 as Doubs got behind the Niners’ DB.

All was not perfect for Love as he threw a pick to Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who returned it 56 yards after a deflection

The Niners got another long score as Nate Sudfeld found Steelers transplant and special-teams star Ray-Ray McCloud for 39 yards.

