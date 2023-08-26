Jordan Love throws TD pass to Christian Watson to extend Packers lead vs. Seahawks

Starting quarterback Jordan Love capped off an 80-yard touchdown drive for the Green Bay Packers with a 6-yard touchdown pass to receiver Christian Watson on a back-shoulder throw into the end zone.

The scoring play gave the Packers a 9-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter of the preseason finale at Lambeau Field.

The Seahawks blocked the ensuing point after touchdown attempt.

Love has led touchdown drives in each of his three preseason appearances this summer. He hit Romeo Dousb for a score vs. the Bengals, rookie Jayden Reed for a touchdown vs. the Patriots and now Watson for a touchdown vs. the Seahawks.

Here’s the latest touchdown:

Twice on the scoring drive Saturday, Love hit Luke Musgrave for first downs. The 15-play drive featured three third-down conversions.

Love’s preseason is now over. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown while also scramlbing three times for 21 yards over three series on Saturday.

