Jordan Love throws pair of impressive touchdown passes during Thursday’s practice

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a pair of impressive touchdown passes in red zone periods during Thursday’s training camp practice.

While video of team periods is not allowed at Packers practices, we can explain the two plays.

On the first, Love showed timing, accuracy and trust as he hit rookie receiver Jayden Reed behind zone coverage for a 10-yard touchdown. Later, he came off a run fake and immediately thread the needle to Christian Watson on a quick out route against tight coverage from Rasul Douglas for a 5-yard touchdown.

Both were strong reads and decisive decisions. Both were accurate throws into tight windows. Both came against the No. 1 defense. Both resulted in scores.

Credit Reed, who ran a nice route from the slot to get behind De’Vondre Campbell and squeeze into the soft spot between safeties in the zone on the first score. Also credit Watson, who kept his concentration in a tight spot and contested situation against a veteran corner.

The red zone is such a crucial situation for offenses and quarterbacks. The field condenses and speed is mitigated, forcing the passer to make sharp decision and accurate throws to beat coverage. Last season, the Packers were 24th in touchdown percentage in the red zone in large part due to an inability to execute consistently inside the 10-yard line.

It was only a few plays during a training camp practice, but Love is starting to showcase some of the tools necessary for winning in the red zone.

Just for reference, Aaron Rodgers’ Packers team ranked sixth in touchdown percentage inside the red zone during his first season as a starter in 2008. Can Love and his young receivers push the Packers to much-needed improvement inside the 20-yard line in 2023?

