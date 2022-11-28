Jordan Love throws 63-yard touchdown pass to Christian Watson

Backup quarterback Jordan Love replaced the injured Aaron Rodgers and immediately set off fireworks. Love went 3-for-3 for 75 yards and a touchdown.

His 63-yard touchdown to Christian Watson has reduced the Packers’ deficit to 37-30 with 9:00 still to go.

Eagles fans surely thought their team had the game in hand with a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and Rodgers in the locker room with an oblique injury.

But Love answered the call.

Watson now has three receptions for 95 yards and his sixth touchdown of the season.

The Packers have not ruled out Rodgers yet, but it seems unlikely he returns tonight.

