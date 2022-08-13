Jordan Love throws 3 picks in a half for Packers

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t going to lose any sleep no matter how Jordan Love performed Friday when the Green Bay Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the third-year quarterback did little to make the Packers believe he is the answer as to who will follow the four-time MVP when he retires.

Yes, Love threw two touchdown passes in the first 30 minutes. That was negated by three first-half interceptions.

The total is close to what Rodgers usually throws in an entire season.

The first pick was a deflection so don’t put it on Love.

Overall, Love was 13-of-24 for 176 yards.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

