Jordan Love: I think everyone is very frustrated

Jordan Love is frustrated.

Coming off the bye, Love completed 21-of-31 passes for just 180 yards in Sunday’s 19-17 loss to the Broncos. Love had two touchdowns and one interception.

The pick came on what turned out to be Green Bay’s last offensive play of the game. After an offensive hold backed the Packers up 10 yards as they were driving to try and win the game, Love fired a deep pass on third-and-20 to receiver Samori Toure.

But the ball was thrown into coverage and Broncos safety P.J. Locke caught it for the first interception of his career.

Though six games, Love has completed just 58 percent of his passes for 1,263 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His passer rating stands at 79.4.

“We all know it’s ups and downs, but I think everyone’s very frustrated,” Love said after the game, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “We’ve got to find a way to win. Got to find a way to win these games. We’ve been put in this position multiple times where it comes down to [the] offense has to go win the game, and we have not capitalized on that.

“So, we’ve got to find a way, just that margin of error, and we are not capitalizing on these end-of-game situations. I think going forward, I think the situations are going to keep coming, keep being there until we find a way to capitalize and go win.”

Having lost their last three games, the Packers will try to right the ship at home against the Vikings next week.