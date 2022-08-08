Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love can likely use all the reps he can get.

He’ll receive plenty during the preseason, including in this week’s game against the 49ers.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said during his Monday press conference that Love will start the first preseason matchup. He’s also likely to start the second, as LaFleur said a decision on whether QB1 Aaron Rodgers will take the field in August won’t happen until after the team’s second preseason game against New Orleans.

The Packers and Saints will hold joint practices before their preseason game next week, which will give Rodgers plenty of reps against an opposing defense.

But at least for now, the possibility remains that Rodgers could play in the third preseason contest against the Chiefs. Though the Packers’ offensive line is currently unsettled, LaFleur said that wouldn’t prevent Green Bay from sending Rodgers on the field.

“We still have confidence in those guys,” LaFleur said. “They’re going to have to play. We would just be very particular about what plays we’re calling. We’re not going to have just open edges and seven-step drops that take a long time to develop. We’d just be super intentional about what we call, which we are in every instance usually anyway.”

The Packers will travel to the Bay Area this week for Friday night’s preseason matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Jordan Love will start Packers first preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk