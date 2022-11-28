Jordan Love replaces Aaron Rodgers at QB vs. Eagles

An oblique injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened the door for Jordan Love to get on the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Love took over with the Packers down 37-23 and around 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers was injured on a sack on the opening drive of the third quarter. He played one more series but was in obvious pain and eventually departed the field for the locker room with a member of the training staff.

Rodgers returned from the locker room without pads or a uniform, providing a chance for Love to take over.

On his first drive, Love hit Christian Watson for a 63-yard touchdown pass.

