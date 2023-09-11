Jordan Love reacts to Packers win against Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reacts to Packers win against the Chicago Bears.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
For one day and one unquestioned start, the longest offseason in Packers history became a little more distant.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
If Jordan Love pans out, it will be a quarterback trifecta for the ages in Green Bay.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.
