Will Jordan Love prove he's on par with the rest of the 2023 QB draft class? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
the "NFL GameDay Morning" give their expert opinions on star players ahead of Week 2 games.
the "NFL GameDay Morning" give their expert opinions on star players ahead of Week 2 games.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
The 88-year-old selected Colorado for the first time in 26 years.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
The Rams looked impressive during a Week 1 win over the Seahawks.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jaguars game.
The Longhorns pulled away from Wyoming in the fourth quarter, while Florida State beat Boston College by two on the road.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
A 4-2 win over the rival Galaxy has LAFC back in the win column. Meanwhile, a coaching disaster in New England has the Revolution in a dire situation.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
White is the fourth former player to win the award, following immediately after Becky Hammon.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
The 47-47 score turned in by Mike Bell left both fighters, as well as the 18,766 fans at T-Mobile Arena, unhappy and sucked a lot of the life out of a very loud and energetic crowd.
Hunter was hit late by Colorado State safety Chase Blackburn in the first half.
The Dodgers joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field by clinching the NL West title with Saturday's extra-innings win against the Mariners.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.