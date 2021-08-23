Jordan Love will practice on Monday

Packers quarterback Jordan Love did not practice last week or play Saturday against the Jets because of a shoulder injury that led head coach Matt LaFleur to call him day-to-day heading into this week.

Love is moving in the right direction on Monday. LaFleur told reporters that Love will be back on the practice field when the team works later in the day. LaFleur suggested Love will be a limited participant as his absence comes to an end.

Assuming all is well with Love over the next few days, it seems likely that he’ll be on the field against the Bills in their preseason finale on Saturday.

Kurt Benkert started against the Jets and will also be in line to play as the Packers are keeping Aaron Rodgers on the bench until the regular season.

