Jordan Love plays 2 series, leads Packers to 1 touchdown in preseason opener

Jordan Love’s preseason opener in Cincinnati lasted 12 plays over two drives and produced 60 total yards and one touchdown. The Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 7-of-10 passes for 46 yards and one touchdown, a 9-yard score to Romeo Doubs which gave Matt LaFleur’s team a 7-0 lead over the Bengals in the first quarter. Love’s passer rating was 112.9.

Rookie Sean Clifford took over to start the Packers’ third offensive series.

Love looked composed going through reads and progressing in and out of the pocket. Of his 10 throws, all 10 appeared to target the right player. A miss or two in terms of accuracy was the only blemish on an otherwise solid preseason debut for the Packers’ first-year starter. The process looked good.

A quick overview of Love’s 10 throws:

No. 1: Complete to Aaron Jones in the flat for 6 yards.

No. 2: Complete to Luke Musgrave in the flat off play-action for 8 yards.

No. 3: Incomplete deep to Christian Watson. Great play by Dax Hill.

No. 4: Incomplete to Musgrave. Misfire from Love with Musgrave wide open.

No. 5: Pop pass to Jayden Reed for 5 yards on a jet sweep.

No. 6: Incomplete to Musgrave on a tight end screen. Throw tipped at the line, negating a likely big play.

No. 7: Complete to Watson for 7 yards on an out route to convert on 3rd-and-5.

No. 8: Complete to Romeo Doubs for 12 yards on a rollout to his left.

No. 9: Complete to Watson for -1 yards on a designed play/rollout to right.

No. 10: Complete to Doubs for 9 yards and a touchdown on a crosser from right to left.

