The Packers don’t have Aaron Rodgers anymore, but they will still have plenty of exposure in standalone games during the 2023 season.

Green Bay is scheduled to play five prime-time games in Jordan Love‘s first season as their starting quarterback. The first of them comes in Week Four when they host the Lions on a Thursday night.

It’s not the only Thursday game they’re slated to play against the Lions. The Packers will also be in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

They’ll be back in prime-time the next week for a road game against former Packer Davante Adams and the Raiders on Monday night. They’re slated for another set of back-to-back prime-time games in Weeks 13 and 14 with a Sunday night home game against the Chiefs being followed by a Monday night road game against the Giants.

Week 17 finds the Packers scheduled for a Sunday night game against the Vikings, although that could be a candidate to be flexed to a different time if the matchup of NFC North rivals doesn’t carry major playoff implications.

Here’s the entire Packers schedule for the 2023 season:

Week One: at Bears

Week Two: at Falcons

Week Three: Saints

Week Four: Lions (TNF)

Week Five: at Raiders (MNF)

Week Six: Bye

Week Seven: at Broncos

Week Eight: Vikings

Week Nine: Rams

Week 10: at Steeelers

Week 11: Chargers

Week 12: at Lions (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Chiefs (SNF)

Week 14: at Giants (MNF)

Week 15: Buccaneers

Week 16: at Panthers

Week 17: at Vikings (SNF)

Week 18: Bears (Jan. 6/7)

Jordan Love, Packers scheduled for six prime-time or standalone games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk