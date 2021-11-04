When Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love takes the first snap on Sunday in Kansas City, he’ll be just the eighth different starting quarterback the Packers have had in the last 30 seasons.

That’s by far the fewest in the NFL over that time: The Giants are second with 12 different starting quarterbacks since 1992, followed by the Patriots with 13 and the Steelers with 15.

The Packers have been lucky to have two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks since 1992: Brett Favre started 275 games for the Packers, while Aaron Rodgers has started 218.

Green Bay’s other starting quarterbacks since 1992 are Brett Hundley with nine starts, Matt Flynn with six, Don Majkowski with three before giving way to Favre, Scott Tolzien with two and Seneca Wallace with one.

Jordan Love is Packers’ NFL-low eighth starting QB in last 30 seasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk