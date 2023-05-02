Jordan Love, Packers agree to one-year extension

The Green Bay Packers are banking on Jordan Love to the tune of $22.5 million.

With Aaron Rodgers off to the New York Jets, the Packers and their new starting quarterback, Love, agreed to a one-year extension that is worth $22.5 million.

Of that figure, $13.5 million is guaranteed.

This ties Green Bay to love through 2024.

It's a one-year extension that can be worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed, source said. A bridge deal that can pay him more than the roughly $20M option. https://t.co/mY7vV7DV81 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2023

