Jordan Love is only behind Patrick Mahomes in NFL quarterback hierarchy, former Jets general manager says

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum is fully on the Green Bay Packers' bandwagon three months before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

"I’m hard-pressed to think that they’re not going to be right back where they were a year ago," Tannenbaum recently said on "The Dan Patrick Show." "Deep in the NFC playoffs."

Why is he so confident?

Jordan Love.

"Give me Jordan Love and I’m set for the next decade," said Tannenbaum, now an NFL insider for ESPN.

Jordan Love or Trevor Lawrence? That debate is easy, ex-New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum says

Patrick and Tannenbaum were discussing quarterbacks on the show when the topic came up about which young QB he would want to lead his team. Love or Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence?

Tannenbaum, who also worked a few years in the Miami Dolphins organization as an executive vice president after his lengthy stint in New York, didn't think twice.

"That’s easy for me. It’s Jordan Love," Tannenbaum said about the 25-year-old Love.

After Patrick commented that it shouldn't be so easy when comparing the two quarterbacks, Tannenbaum stood firm. "It’s easy," he reiterated. "If we were drafting NFL players we’d take Patrick Mahomes No. 1, I’m taking Jordan Love No. 2."

"Who would you take before Jordan Love in terms of youth, ability?" Tannenbaum asked. "And I think his future is limitless."

Tannenbaum said that while the 24-year-old Lawrence has ability to play at a high level he contests that the former No. 1 pick should be showing "greatness" already.

For him, Lawrence has just been good or a "B+" player.

Lawrence started for the Jaguars as a rookie in 2021. That was Love's second year in the league but he was still two years away from starting as Aaron Rodgers' backup. Lawrence struggled in his first year (12 touchdowns, 17 interceptions) for a team that finished 3-14. But with a new head coach in 2022, Lawrence's game took off, the team finished 9-8 and the Jaguars earned a playoff berth. Jacksonville went 1-1 in the playoffs that year. The Jaguars were 9-8 again in 2023 but missed the playoffs. Lawrence's touchdown passes (21) dropped from his second season and interceptions (14) rose.

Jordan Love stats in 2023: He showed 'greatness' in his first year starting for Packers

After a slow start in 2023, Love was nearly unstoppable over the second half of the season. In the final eight regular season games and the wild-card playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, Love had a remarkable 21 touchdowns to just one interception. No one had a better TD:Int ratio better than Love during this stretch. Overall, he finished second in the NFL in touchdown passes (32). And only Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had more 100-point passer rating games (11) during the regular season than Love (10).

Against those Cowboys, Love had a near perfect passer rating in his first playoff game — a 48-32 victory on the road.

"We’ve seen Jordan Love in one year show greatness," Tannenbaum said. "He was arguably, over the last half of the season, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is shown during organized team activities Wednesday, May 29. Love is entering his second season as the team's starting QB.

Mike Tannenbaum: It's Patrick Mahomes and then it's Jordan Love

Patrick might need to be a bit more convinced as he asked Tannenbaum again if he really would take Love No. 2 in a hypothetical quarterback draft.

"You’re taking Mahomes and then you’re taking Jordan Love?" Patrick asked him.

"One hundred percent and I’m not even thinking about it," Tannenbaum said. "You can have anybody else."

For Tannenbaum, it's clear why.

"High character, great ability, been fully baked and developed," he said. "And I’m not looking back."

Oh, and Tannenbaum loves the players around Love, who also outplayed Mahomes last season.

The Packers were the youngest team in the NFL last season and could be again thanks to a receiving and tight end group made up of mostly second-year players.

"That team is loaded with young skill players," Tannenbaum added.

