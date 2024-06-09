Jordan Love: Not having a No. 1 receiver puts more stress on defenses

The Packers went into last season with a young and unproven wide receiver group, but the group proved to be up to the task.

Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs each caught eight touchdowns while combining for 123 catches while Dontayvion Wicks chipped in 39 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Watson battled hamstring injuries, but also posted five touchdowns when he was able to get on the field.

While all those players had bright moments, none established himself as the kind of No. 1 wideout that dominates targets or becomes the focal point of opposing defenses. Quarterback Jordan Love shared last week that he thinks that's a good thing for the offense.

"I think you don’t have to have a No. 1 receiver," Love said, via the team's website. "I think it works out well when you can spread the ball out and you got different guys making different plays and you can put 'em in different areas. I think it puts a lot more stress on the defense and the calls that they can get in, so I think in the long run it helps us not having a No. 1 guy, a true No. 1 guy, but I think all those guys can step up and be the one any given day."

Head coach Matt LaFleur shares Love's feelings about the positives of the makeup of the receiving corps and said the only downside is that "it's hard to get everybody the amount of touches that you'd like to get." He went on to call that a good problem to have and the Packers hope that they create bigger problems for defenses this fall.