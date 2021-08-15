The Packers planned to play Jordan Love for three quarters of Saturday night’s preseason opener. The team’s backup quarterback, though, played only the first half against the Texans.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur revealed after the game that Love was “dinged up” on a sack/fumble late in the second quarter. LaFleur declined to provide more details about Love’s injury.

Love said his throwing arm got hit, and he left the game as a precaution. The 2020 first-round choice said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, that his shoulder feels “a little strain-ish,” but he’s “feeling good now.”

He will undergo further evaluation Sunday.

With 46 seconds remaining until halftime, Jonathan Greenard sacked Love for a 9-yard loss. Love’s fumble was recovered by Jaleel Johnson.

Love finished 12-of-17 for 122 yards and a touchdown — a 22-yard completion to Kylin Hill — in his first career preseason action. On the touchdown drive Love directed, the Packers gained 88 yards. On the other six drives with Love at quarterback, the Packers produced only 26 yards on 18 plays.

“I thought he did a lot of good things,” LaFleur said. “He made really solid decisions. A couple of balls, he’s just got to let it rip more and not try to aim it.”

Aaron Rodgers said on Packers TV, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, that Love did a “really nice job.”

“The key for him, and any young quarterback, is footwork,” Rodgers said. “And I think if you watched the footwork tonight on many of the plays where he threw the ball really efficiently, his feet are underneath him.”

Jordan Love’s night cut short after he got “dinged up” on a sack originally appeared on Pro Football Talk