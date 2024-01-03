Jordan Love named NFC offensive player of the week

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a strong game to power Green Bay past Minnesota on Sunday night.

He's now been recognized for the performance.

Love has been named NFC offensive player of the week after completing 24-of-33 passes for 256 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions — good for a rating of 125.3. He also rushed for a touchdown in the contest.

The victory put Green Bay in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth, as the club will now clinch a spot in the postseason with a Week 18 victory over the Bears.

For Love, it was one of the best performances in his first year as a starter. Now through 16 games, Love has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,843 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, which works out to a 93.8 passer rating.

We’ll see if Love can keep his strong play rolling on Sunday against Chicago.