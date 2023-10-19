Jordan Love motivated by "very sick taste in my mouth" after Raiders loss

NFL players often talk about a 24-hour rule that allows them to celebrate or lament a result before turning the page and moving on to the next game.

It's a bit harder to wash away a loss when you don't have another game right in front of you, though. That was the position Packers quarterback Jordan Love found himself in after he went 16-of-30 for 182 yards and three interceptions in a Week Five loss to the Raiders.

Love said on Wednesday that the loss lingered longer than others because of how the schedule was laid out and he's hoping the extended bad feelings will be a benefit to his attempt to lead the Packers to a win this week.

“It’s not a great feeling, definitely left a very sick taste in my mouth that whole week,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “But, it’s part of the game. I’ve had three-interception games before. You’ve got to find a way to bounce back. Having that sick taste in my mouth, it’s going to keep pushing me forward, keep motivating me to keep going, keep getting better.”

The Packers will be facing the Broncos and Denver's also had an extended period to wallow in defeat after losing to the Chiefs last Thursday night. We'll find out which team has been able to put their bad feelings to better use on Sunday.