Jordan Love has a mixed-bag performance at Packers annual Family Night

The recent kerfuffle on the social media site formerly known as Twitter over Packers quarterback Jordan Love had its roots in observations made by Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. On Saturday night, the Packers held their annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field.

So what did Schneidman have to say about Love's performance?

Per Schneidman, Love initially struggled during team periods. He completed only one pass of five attempts, and the connection came on a busted play. One attempt was broken up by cornerback Jaire Alexander. Three others resulted in misfires by Love.

The rest of the way, Schneidman writes that there "wasn’t much spectacular or terrible from Love." Things got a little eventful when a bungled center-quarterback exchange killed a two-minute drill. Coach Matt LaFleur restarted the drill at that point, and Love caught fire — with a 30-yard completion to tight end Luke Musgrave, a 20-yard throw to receiver Christian Watson, and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Watson, on a 50-50 ball.

So it wasn't great, but it wasn't horrible. And there's still a very long way to go before anyone knows whether Love will justify his namesake emotion, or a different feeling entirely.