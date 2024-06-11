Jordan Love merchandise ranks among NFL’s best-sellers after breakout season

According to the NFL Players Association, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has one of the top-selling jerseys in the NFL. Love ranked 11th on the NFLPA’s recently released Year-End Top 50 NFL Player Sales List, positioned between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at No. 10 and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb at No. 12.

The rankings, which measured merchandise sales between March 1, 2023, and Feb. 29, 2024, are described as “the only verified rankings of all officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise.” Love was the only Packers player featured on the list.

Among the six quarterbacks to finish ahead of Love were Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, and Buffalo’s Allen.

Love’s rise in popularity is no surprise given his successful first season after taking over for Rodgers. He started all 17 regular-season games, completing 372 of 579 passes (64.2%) for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions (96.1 passer rating). Notably, Love excelled in the latter part of the season, totaling 18 touchdowns with only one interception while completing 70.3% of his passes over the final eight games.

In addition to his statistical achievements, Love became the first QB to help lead Green Bay to the postseason in his first full year as a starter since at least 1950. He continued to perform well in the playoffs, tossing three touchdowns in a win over the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round. The Packers came close to reaching the NFC Championship but narrowly lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

In four years, Love went from being a questionable first-round pick in 2020 to being the next franchise quarterback for one of the league’s most historic franchises. The team hopes to lock him into a long-term contract sometime in the near future.

If a deal is reached and Love continues his rise to elite quarterback status, his prominence in the NFL and among fans will undoubtedly grow.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire