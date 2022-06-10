Jordan Love: I’ll take what I’m given and run with it

Aaron Rodgers was in Green Bay for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week and that meant Jordan Love didn’t get to run the first team offense the way he has throughout the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program.

Love will get more chances to do that this summer, but he’ll be locked to the bench if all goes as planned for the Packers during the regular season. Given Rodgers’ new contract, it’s not clear that Love will ever get the chance to pilot the Packers in a meaningful game but the 2020 first-round pick is adamant that he isn’t focusing on that part of his future.

Love said that he’s “more comfortable, relaxed, and being able to process things at lot faster” than he was earlier in his career and that he’s continuing to devote his energy to getting better rather than whether or not his future lies in Green Bay.

“I am human,” Love said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “And that stuff’s going to be there, regardless. But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don’t even want to think about that stuff. I can’t control what’s going on, I have no idea what might happen. So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I’m just here right now. I’ll take what I’m given and run with it.”

Rodgers said this week that he plans to finish his career with the Packers, but gave no hints about when that might be. Unless it is after the 2022 season, it’s hard to feel confident that Love is going to be his successor in Green Bay’s offense.

