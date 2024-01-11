Jordan Love isn't changing his approach for first playoff game

Coming off two consecutive NFC offensive player of the week awards, Packers quarterback Jordan Love will start his first playoff game on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Love has been playing at a particularly high level over the last four games to help Green Bay reach the postseason. He’s completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 1,075 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions, good for a 120.0 passer rating. While he has lost two fumbles, Love has also rushed for a pair of TDs in that span.

But talking to reporters this week, Love said that he’s not trying to make his postseason debut more than what it is.

“Every game I go through a checklist of what I tell myself, things to try to tell myself to relax, calm down, see the game, let it come to me, and just focus on all the little details that I can focus on, control what I can control," Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "So I don't think it will be any different than any other game.

“Obviously, it will be an away game, it will be a loud environment. So just trying to get my feet and get settled into the game will be huge.”

That hasn’t been too much of a problem for Love this season, as he ended his first year as a starter with a 64.2 percent completion rate with 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. But Dallas’ strong defense will surely pose challenges for Love, especially playing at AT&T Stadium.