Jordan Love is QB3 on Packers’ depth chart. How long he stays there — with Aaron Rodgers’ help — is up to him

Shortly after Green Bay selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Packers coach Matt LaFleur made sure he caught up with Aaron Rodgers. He wanted to have “an honest conversation” with his starting QB.

Rodgers, after all, is a Packers icon and future Hall of Famer, a man whose reputation for making daredevil throws look routine is coupled with a reputation for being a fierce competitor who, like most of the greats, knows how to use slights as fuel. There was no shortage of dramatic speculation about how Love’s selection went over with Rodgers, especially since his eventual successor was drafted a few months after Rodgers led the Packers to the NFC championship game.

LaFleur says he wasn’t worried about all that. Instead, he just knows that as the Packers’ offensive play-caller, it’s important for him to maintain a good relationship with his quarterback.

“You have to have honest conversations that aren’t always the easiest conversations,” LaFleur told Yahoo Sports in a recent phone interview. “I will say this: I could not be more impressed with how Aaron’s handled this whole situation. You know, he came back and I can tell he’s put the work in throughout the course of the offseason. He’s playing at a really high level.”

And as good as Rodgers has been throughout camp, LaFleur added, he has been even better off the field with Love.

“I know everybody wants to make this out to be some kind of dramatic situation,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst recently told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview. “And it’s just not.”

Green Bay's Jordan Love (left) watches Aaron Rodgers at practice. The Packers' GM and head coach have lauded Rodgers for his ability to mentor the team's QBs. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) More

‘He’s been an incredible mentor’ for Love

A big reason that Gutekunst, the man who selected Love, can defuse concerns about the fit is because of Rodgers’ professionalism.

Drafted himself in 2005 to replace the great Brett Favre, Rodgers remembers what it was like to be thrown into a situation Love currently is in. Much has been made about Favre’s unwillingness to help Rodgers early in his career, and to be fair, it’s unreasonable to expect any veteran to mentor the player the organization is counting on to eventually take his job.

“I know it’s not his job or his responsibility,” LaFleur said, “but if you could see him in the meeting room, not only for Jordan but for Tim [Boyle] as well, he’s been an incredible mentor. I mean, he coaches those guys up. He gives them some finer details that, as coaches, you may not even think about from the player perspective. And it’s been awesome to see. He’s really taken both those guys and really helped them.”

Take the Packers’ first training camp practice in Lambeau, for instance, when Love got some red-zone reps against a defense that featured four-down linemen, with two linebackers on both sides of the center. Rodgers hit up Love with questions afterward.

“He really broke it down for him like, ‘Hey, what’s the thought process here? What if both those ’backers come? Where are you going with the ball?’” LaFleur recalled. “Just how detailed [he was] and how [he explained what] your thought process needs to be … it was a pretty cool moment, just being in there and listening to him coach up a young rookie that doesn’t have a ton of experience.”

Where Love must get better

Love is young — he turns 22 in November — and he’s raw, as he threw 17 interceptions as a redshirt junior at Utah State in 2019, a troubling tally considering the level of play. Still, Green Bay drafted him 26th overall, even trading up four spots and eschewing help at receiver and on defense to do so because of Love’s tantalizing combination of athleticism, arm strength and play-making ability.

“He is a very natural thrower, and I feel like his mechanics, his footwork, it has progressively gotten better on a daily basis,” LaFleur said.

