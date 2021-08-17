With Jordan Love injured, Packers to re-sign QB Jake Dolegala

The Green Bay Packers reduced their roster to 85 players on Tuesday, but general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to clear at least one more spot this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers will sign quarterback Jake Dolegala as a backup option with Jordan Love still nursing a shoulder injury.

This will be Dolegala’s second stint in Green Bay.

Dolegala, an undrafted free agent from Central Connecticut State, was originally signed by the Packers on June 10 following a tryout during the offseason workout program. The team released him at the start of training camp, a result of Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay after a summer of uncertainty.

The Packers need depth at quarterback again.

Love injured his shoulder during the preseason opener and may not be able to play against the New York Jets on Saturday. Rodgers won’t play in the preseason, necessitating an addition at quarterback. It’s possible Dolegala and Kurt Benkert will take all the reps against the Jets.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Love was feeling “significantly better” but the Packers couldn’t risk only having Rodgers and Benkert available at quarterback. In Dolegala, the team returns a passer who has experience in the offense.

Story continues

Dolegala spent a few weeks with the New England Patriots after departing Green Bay. He will need to pass a physical before signing. The move could become official on Wednesday.

Related