Jordan Love “a hundred percent” ready to start if Aaron Rodgers stays away

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jordan Love looked better in Wednesday’s organized team activity than he did Tuesday. That’s great news for the Packers since the second-year quarterback might start Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers continues to stay away from the team facility, leaving Love as QB1 for now.

If Rodgers remains a holdout, Love is confident he’s prepared to start the season opener Sept. 12 at the Saints.

A hundred percent,” Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Obviously, this is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have been getting in a normal circumstance. So I’m just going to take it day by day. . . . But yeah, that’s what I’m here for. I was drafted here to play quarterback, so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.”

Love didn’t have a regular offseason program or any preseason a year ago because of COVID-19. He took minimal reps during the season as the third-string quarterback.

So the Packers are giving Love a crash course, trying to get him up to speed in case he is their 2021 starter.

“Every day is a new learning experience,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “And when you have limited reps and you weren’t getting the bulk of the reps all throughout the course of the season — and this is never an excuse; it’s just reality, right? There [was] no preseason [last year], so there’s just a ton of learning that’s going on.

“It’s great to see when he does have success because again that will build the confidence, and that’s really what we’re looking for. But also, it’s everybody else around him, too. When they’re playing at a high level, it makes that guy’s job a lot easier.”

Love admitted he has no idea what Rodgers is going to do and was “just as surprised as you guys” that Rodgers is skipping the minicamp. Love, though, has stayed in touch with Rodgers and said the two have a “good relationship.”

Jordan Love “a hundred percent” ready to start if Aaron Rodgers stays away originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's a prayer': Packers hold out hope for Aaron Rodgers to eventually return

    Sports Seriously: Green Bay Packers beat reporter Ryan Wood details the vibe surrounding Packers minicamp without Aaron Rodgers.

  • Packers cut Mike Weber to make room for De’Vondre Campbell

    The Packers’ expected addition of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell became official on Wednesday, which meant that a player already on Green Bay’s roster would have to get cut loose. Running back Mike Weber drew the short straw. The Packers announced the cut in the same release that confirmed Campbell’s deal with the team. Weber was a [more]

  • Nate Solder doesn’t care if he starts as he battles to make Giants’ roster

    Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder missed only 13 games in his first nine NFL seasons. He missed all 16 games last season. Solder, 33, opted out of last season over COVID-19 concerns as his son, Hudson, is a cancer survivor. Solder has not played a game since Dec. 29, 2019, but the Giants welcomed him [more]

  • Packers' Love maintains usual mindset in unusual offseason

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says he isn’t letting the uncertainty surrounding teammate Aaron Rodgers change his own offseason approach. With Rodgers sitting out Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp, the Packers now must prepare for the possibility Love could open the season as their starting quarterback. “My mindset this whole offseason’s been to get ready, get myself ready, and that’s been my mindset since I got here,” Love said Wednesday.

  • Is Aaron Rodgers situation is “fixable,” why hasn’t it been fixed?

    Former Aaron Rodgers teammates, led by James Jones, continue to say that the situation between Rodgers and the Packers is “fixable.” Fine. So why hasn’t it been fixed? It would be foolish not to account for the possibility that Rodgers is leading people like Jones to believe that it’s fixable, so that they’ll publicly say [more]

  • Biden duplicitously continues Trump's war on the press

    His rhetoric is much better than Trump's. But what about his record?

  • Jordan Love performs much better in Wednesday minicamp practice

    Because Aaron Rodgers is not attending Packers mandatory minicamp, Jordan Love is getting more reps at quarterback. It appears he’s taking advantage of that opportunity. Reports from Tuesday’s practice were that Love didn’t have a great day. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Love struggled with his accuracy, going 12-of-23 passing in 11-on-11 work — including sailing [more]

  • James Jones: I talk to Aaron Rodgers all the time and I think he’ll be at training camp

    Former Packers wide receiver James Jones believes that Aaron Rodgers ultimately will get on the same page with the Packers’ front office and play in Green Bay this season. “I truly believe that he will be there for training camp, this will get fixed, and I think the relationship will get much better between him [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo had 'best spring' with 49ers

    Kyle Shanahan believes Jimmy Garoppolo had his best OTAs since joining the 49ers.

  • Bears' Matt Nagy compares Justin Fields' role to Patrick Mahomes in 2017

    Matt Nagy wants Justin Fields to focus on mental reps while serving in the No. 2 role much like Patrick Mahomes did for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

  • Matt LaFleur: We’ll do whatever we can to “help remedy the situation” with Aaron Rodgers

    When it comes to the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, there’s plenty of blame to go around. One person who should bear none of it is coach Matt LaFleur. But LaFleur finds himself in the middle of the mess. On Tuesday, LaFleur took questions from reporters regarding the decision of Rodgers to skip the [more]

  • Tom Brady says he dealt with knee injury since April or May of 2020

    Tom Brady‘s mouth is potentially going to force the Buccaneers to write some checks. Brady, who previously characterized his offseason Super Bowl as “pretty serious,” has made another comment about the condition that prompted surgical intervention. Brady told reporters on Wednesday that the knee problem first surfaced last April-May. Here’s the problem for the Buccaneers: [more]

  • Ohtani's 470-ft shot tops Halos' HR barrage, 8-1 win over KC

    Shohei Ohtani hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded a season-high five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Ohtani's 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Angels manager Joe Maddon, who first arrived at Angel Stadium in 1994 as a coach, had never seen anything like it.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Toyota, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla and General Motors

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Toyota, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla and General Motors

  • Sean Payton: Offense will be built “a little bit” around QB choice

    The Saints had a pair of quarterbacks address the media on Tuesday, which served as a reminder of the biggest storyline of their offseason. Drew Brees retired and the team is holding a competition between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston to replace him as their starter. The two players have very different styles that would [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan confirms Nick Bosa's attendance at 49ers OTAs

    Kyle Shananan confirmed Nick Bosa was at team headquarters in preparation for minicamp.

  • Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers: “We’ve got a good relationship”

    After struggling in Tuesday’s minicamp practice, Packers quarterback Jordan Love balled out on Wednesday with a string of strong throws. Love’s been the beneficiary of Aaron Rodgers‘ absence, as he’s been able to take more first-team reps at minicamp. During Rodgers’ appearance on ESPN last month, the 2020 MVP made it clear that his issues [more]

  • Jordan Love says he'll be ready for Week 1 if need be; his former coaches say the Packers have 'a special one'

    The Packers need Love to get up to speed if Aaron Rodgers maintains his distance. And Love's college coaches believe he can handle the pressure.

  • Eying deal, GM softens on tough standards for car pollution

    The nation's largest automaker said Wednesday it can support greenhouse gas emissions limits that other car manufacturers negotiated with California — if they are achieved mostly by promoting sales of fully electric vehicles. It is a new stance for General Motors, which had supported the Trump administration's efforts to end California's ability to set its own limits. The shift brings GM closer to the 2019 California deal signed onto by five other automakers, offering hope for a breakthrough on an industrywide deal.

  • Jason Kidd withdraws from Trail Blazers coaching search

    Jason Kidd will not take over for Terry Stotts with the Trail Blazers.