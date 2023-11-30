Jordan Love: Guys are feeling more comfortable, executing and making plays

Packers quarterback Jordan Love's play has taken a turn in the right direction in recent weeks.

Love has posted 1,107 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing over 65 percent of his passes in the team's last four games and he's posted his top three passing yardage totals in the last three weeks. The Packers have won three of those four games to move themselves back into the playoff conversation in the NFC.

When asked about the uptick in his play on Wednesday, Love said that he has been "learning from mistakes, learning from the good plays" over the course of his first season as the starter in Green Bay. Love also said that the accumulation of reps for him and the team's other young players have created a comfort level that allows them all to succeed.

“Guys are feeling more comfortable in the system, understanding our roles,” Love said, via Steve Megargee of the Associated Press. “And now we’re just going out there and playing, executing the plays and guys are making plays.”

The Packers host the Chiefs this Sunday, which will provide a good test for a growing offense ahead of a softer schedule to close out what the team hopes will be a run to the postseason.