Jordan Love got "a lot of really good gems" from talking to Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning recently spent some time at Packers training camp as part of a project he's doing.

Manning was not in town to chat about the Quarterback series with new Green Bay starter Jordan Love. But Love did relay on Tuesday that he discussed plenty of other things with Manning.

"He had a lot of really good gems just in terms of taking notes, how you watch film,” Love said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “When you're at home by yourself, are you writing down questions? Things that you can come back, ask your coaches later. How are you asking to be coached? Are you a guy who wants to be coached really hard? Are you a guy who kind of just wants to be able to do your own thing? It all really matters.

“He said that when he was a player, that was his biggest thing. He wanted to be coached really hard. He always wanted to be told what he was doing wrong, things like that.”

Love also noted that Manning stressed the importance of communication, particularly between QBs and receivers.

"We talked a good amount of time before practice just on wide receivers, kind of how his role was with receivers when he was young, starting out,” Love said. “Communication with coaches, things like that. He was asking me pretty much if everybody was on the same page in terms of me with the plays, with the guys, if everybody had good communication. I was telling him, 'Yeah, we have pretty good communication around here.'

“But I was just asking kind of how that was with him. He talked about that to the team in the team meeting room as well, just saying that's one of the biggest things he felt made the Colts so good when he played with them, was just how well they communicated with each other and how well they bonded as a team.”

The 2023 season is critical for Love, as the 2020 first-round pick is playing to prove he can be Green Bay's franchise quarterback through next season and beyond. Getting a little advice from Manning certainly won’t hurt Love as he makes his way through training camp.