Jordan Love is going to be 'really good' quickly, Mike Greenberg says on ESPN's 'Get Up' as Packers quarterback receives positive reviews

It's only the preseason, but Jordan Love's performance is certainly catching people's attention.

Just take what the folks at ESPN's "Get Up" had to say about him this week.

“It feels like something somewhat special is starting in Green Bay," Mike Greenberg said.

"So far, it’s A+," Dan Graziano said.

"Green Bay is set up right now if Jordan Love is average they’re a playoff team," former quarterback Dan Orlovsky said this week on the morning show. "Right now, Jordan Love doesn’t look average."

And Orlovsky doesn't mean Love looks below average. He means above average and then some.

On Aug. 22, in a spectacular breakdown, Orlovsky highlighted a couple plays in the Packers' game last week against the New England Patriots that he says shows Love's growth with his timing, footwork and rhythm in the offense.

He showcased Love's confidence in making throws and trust with the receivers that they're in the correct spots.

Orlovsky later tweeted that Love's understanding of the offense is allowing a "flawless operation."

There’s a difference in 3 step drops for QB’s



It takes time to understand them & get the feel for them—but they matter in a big way



Jordan Love has them down right now & it’s allowing flawless operation for the @packers QB and offense so far.@RobDemovsky @GBPdaily @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/0jtiar2d7s — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 22, 2023

After his analysis, Greenberg asked him if this means Packers fans should have reason to be excited.

"Absolutely," said Orlovsky, who added Love is allowing his feet to tell him where and when to throw the ball.

Speaking of Greenberg, the passionate New York Jets fan, is also all on the Jordan Love bandwagon.

"I fall in love easily," Greenberg admitted. "That kid is going to be really good and I think quickly. He’s going to be a good player immediately."

Love, the Packers' first-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft, has sat behind Aaron Rodgers the last three years. He's watched and learned and now the job is his after Rodgers was traded in the offseason to the Jets.

Jordan Love is entering his fourth season with the Green Bay Packers but first as the starting quarterback.

Love is 12 of 18 (66.7%) for 130 yards and two touchdowns for a 124.6 passer rating in five drives across two preseason games for the Packers.

Love has started just one regular season game in his first three seasons, but his development from his college days at Utah State is clearly apparent to Orlovsky.

"If Jordan Love plays in the regular season the way he plays in this preseason the NFC is absolutely going to have another playoff contender," Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky said Love has been able to "get rid of some of the warts in his game" by not having to start right away.

"His talent is on display now," Orlovsky said. "It's a great situation."

Marcus Spears also addressed that fact in why this couldn't have worked out any better for Love.

"This was the right way to usher in a quarterback into a franchise where you know the responsibility is more of a magnifying glass," Spears said. "Whatever guy coming after (Aaron Rodgers), he (didn't) need to start the first day he enters the building, because the comparison is out of this stratosphere.

"He’s watching the business transpire, he’s watching a pro and a Hall of Famer go about his business.

"There is nothing knowledge-wise that Jordan Love hasn’t seen. Has he experienced it? No. Don’t be surprised if Green Bay in the NFC North is hovering around having a chance to win it. I would not be shocked.

"This is a really good roster when you look at the players on this team."

And that also includes Jordan Love.

