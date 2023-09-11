Jordan Love feels great after his debut as the Packers' full-time starter

Aaron Rodgers now longer wears the green and gold, but the Packers still own the Bears.

Rodgers, who went 24-5 against Chicago in his career, now is in New York, but the Jordan Love era opened with a victory over the Bears. It was Green Bay's ninth consecutive win over the Bears.

Love went 15-of-27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and a 123.2 passer rating.

It wasn't his first career start — that came in 2021 when he stepped in for an injured Rodgers — but it was his debut as the full-time starter.

“It feels great,” Love said postgame, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Obviously, that was the plan for us, coming in here and starting the season off the right way, and I think we did that in all phases. The second half for us was huge today, and you could just feel that momentum switching. It just feels good to get a win. You can never take it for granted, so to start a season off like that feels great.”

Rodgers’ first NFL start came in his first season as the full-time starter. The 2008 season opener ended with a 24-19 win over the Vikings as he completed 18 of 22 passes for 178 yards with a touchdown pass, a 115.5 passer rating and a touchdown run.

Brett Favre also won his first career start, 17-3 against Pittsburgh in Week 4 of 1992.

“It feels great. It feels great,” Love said. “It’s definitely been a long time coming for me. Three years as a backup, just watching, learning and growing, seeing this team work. It feels good to be out there leading those guys and be out there playing with them finally and coming out with a dub [win] is just what we wanted.”