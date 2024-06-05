Jordan Love feels energy and bonding, says Packers are in ‘awesome spot right now’

Following an inspired end to the 2023 season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love can feel the energy and bonding between teammates during the offseason workout program.

It’s only June, but Love said the Packers could be “very special” in 2024.

Fighting through the adversity of last year’s first half, charging to a playoff run and then returning — with near perfect attendance — for the offseason program has all created a positive environment brimming with energy inside Lambeau Field.

“The bond that started off last year and we became a lot closer, just though the adversity of last season and making a run at the end there,” Love said Tuesday. “But coming into OTAs, there’s been so much energy in the building. Since I’ve been here, I feel like this is the closet the team has been. It’s been very awesome to see guys going out there and competing. Having everyone here at this time is very cool because you’re just building those relationships and getting closer with guys, getting to go out there and work with them every day. So I think this team is in an awesome spot right now.”

The Packers started 3-6 during the first nine games of 2023, but Love eventually caught fire, fueled by improvement by all the young and talented players around him, and the Packers went from down and out to an NFC wildcard spot with a 6-2 finish. A playoff victory in Dallas and a near upset in San Francisco legitimized the late season run.

The Packers returned with the player participation and energy expected of an up-and-coming contender.

“I’m really pleased with where we are right now,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Not only the cohesion on the field, but also off the field. Every time we step into the meeting rooms, there’s been great energy, great interaction with the guys. That’s part of the process, how we can come together. That’s a great part of the offseason…it allows these guys to spend a lot of time with each other, not only in the building but outside the building as well.”

The Packers finish up OTAs this week and then have a mandatory three-day minicamp next week, the final step of prep and team building before training camp.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire