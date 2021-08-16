Packers quarterback Jordan Love won’t practice on Monday.

Love’s right shoulder got “dinged up” in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans, which led the Packers to sit him down after initially planning to play him for three quarters. An MRI came back clean on Sunday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said Love might miss some practice time this week.

On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters again and said Love will indeed miss practice to kick off the week. He cited a desire to be smart while adding that things have been moving in the right direction.

“He is feeling significantly better than he did on game day,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The Packers have a light day Tuesday and then two days of joint practices with the Jets before Saturday’s preseason game. LaFleur didn’t share any plans the team has in mind for Love’s workload on those days.

Jordan Love feeling “significantly better,” won’t practice Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk