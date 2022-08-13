Jordan Love ends first half vs. 49ers with TD pass to former Badger Danny Davis

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
A shaky and somewhat unlucky first half for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ended with a good-looking touchdown pass to former Wisconsin Badgers receiver Danny Davis.

On third down with under a minute to go, Love hit Davis on a back-shoulder throw and the rookie receiver scampered into the end zone for a 33-yard score.

Love finished the first half completing 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards and a passer rating of 66.0. He threw two touchdown passes, including a 34-yarder to Romeo Doubs, and three interceptions in the first half. Two of the interceptions were the result of drops.

Here’s the touchdown pass to Davis:

Rookie standout Romeo Doubs scores Packers' first touchdown of preseason

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire

