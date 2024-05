MILWAUKEE - It's the must-see event of the summer! The Green Bay Charity Softball Game will take place in Grand Chute (Appleton) on Friday, May 10, hosted by none other than Jordan Love and Donald Driver.

The event will raise money for local and player charities.

Brian Lammi joined FOX6 Wakeup in studio to share more.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To learn more about the game, click here.