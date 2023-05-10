Jordan Love discusses being Packers' QB1
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love discusses being Packers' QB1.
Love is ready to step in as the Packers' starting quarterback.
This contract keeps Love with the Packers through 2024.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The former Packers quarterback thanked 40 different people by name.
Rodgers shouted out his once and future offensive coordinator multiple times, and a new AFC East rival detailed to Yahoo Sports the impact Rodgers could have.
