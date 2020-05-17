Jordan Love: I’d feel pressure to succeed “no matter where I would have landed”

Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time last Friday about the Packers’ decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round and the attention paid to his comments underscored how many eyes will be on the two players once the Packers get on the field.

Everyone watching will be thinking about when Love might be ready to ascend to the starting lineup and whether he’s the right choice to succeed a two-time MVP in Green Bay. That comes with pressure for the rookie, but he told Omar Ruiz of NFL Media that he would be feeling the same pressure to prove himself regardless of the circumstances surrounding his selection.

“No matter where I would have landed, that was the goal for me,” Love said. “You gotta go out there, prove yourself and make a name for yourself. It’s a job, you gotta be able to keep that. For me, just trying to learn the offense and prove myself.”

Love is currently working out with Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams, so he’s able to throw to NFL receivers while waiting for a chance to start working with Rodgers and the Packers. Plenty of people will be watching to see how that’s helped to prepare him for the spotlight that will accompany him to Green Bay.

