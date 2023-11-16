Jordan Love: I have complete trust in Christian Watson

The Packers came into the season with the hope that wide receiver Christian Watson would step into a lead role on their offense in his second NFL season, but thing have not played out that way to this point.

Watson missed the first three games with a hamstring injury and he has only caught 14 passes in the six games he has played since getting on the field. Those catches have come on 33 targets — ESPN Stats & Info says Watson has the lowest catch rate of any receiver with 30 targets — and he's scored one touchdown after getting in the end zone nine times last year.

Quarterback Jordan Love threw two interceptions last Sunday on throws to Watson and that's been another trend this season. On Wednesday, Love said he "could be better" for Watson while urging the receiver to remain confident that he will make plays for the team in the weeks to come.

"My message to Christian is just keep your confidence, don't let any of that stuff ever [make] your confidence waver or anything like that," Love said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "I got complete trust in Christian. I know he knows this, but I trust all my receivers. The ball's going to come out regardless. Just keep that confidence. When you're losing, a lot of people would point fingers and things like that. It happens. It comes with the territory. He's a professional. He knows that. That's everybody in the locker room. I told him to keep that confidence up, keep making plays, and move on to the next one."

Watson said he believes "it's going to click" at some point and the sooner the better for a Packers team that has lost five of six games heading into this weekend's date with the Chargers.