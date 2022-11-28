Jordan Love, Christian Watson combine for 63-yard touchdown pass

Jordan Love replaced Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football and threw a touchdown pass on his first drive.

The former No. 1 draft pick out of Utah State connected with Christian Watson on a play that went 63 yards.

After the PAT, Green Bay was within 37-30 with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Love came into the game after Aaron Rodgers exited with an oblique injury.

Watson had 21 receptions after this play and 6 of them had gone for touchdowns.

